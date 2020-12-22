Why Mitchell from The Midnight Sky looks so familiar

Aside from his other minor roles on television series, which include heavy hitters like Grey’s Anatomy and Catch-22, Chandler has acted in many high-profile films over the years — most recently Godzilla: King of the Monsters, in a role he will return to for Godzilla vs. Kong. His credits also include 2018’s First Man, directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling, in which Chandler played real-life astronaut Deke Slayton, one of the original NASA Mercury Seven astronauts.

He often finds himself playing characters in positions of high authority, like his role as Hamilton Jordan in Argo, another real-life figure who was the White House Chief of Staff under President Jimmy Carter. Chandler also plays a CIA Station Chief named Joseph Bradley in Zero Dark Thirty, and Agent Patrick Denham in The Wolf of Wall Street. There’s an obvious trend here, but given Chandler’s success, it appears that it’s working out well for him.

The Midnight Sky gives Chandler another role as an astronaut, but one in a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic setting. Along with the upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong, Chandler is also set to venture into the slipstream fantasy film Slumberland, an upcoming adaptation of the 1989 Japanese-American animated film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland (via ).

In other words, plenty of forthcoming Chandler to go around.