Why Jennifer Aniston Said Her Split From Brad Pitt ‘Wasn’t That Bad’

After Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a virtual reunion for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High reading, fans could hardly contain their delight. The former couple reenacted their racy scene to the giggles of their co-stars and awkward voyeurism from viewers.

While Pitt and Aniston have made it clear they’re on good terms and have been for a while, some believed that Aniston may have harbored some lingering feelings of negativity after their marriage ended.

Their split played out very publicly, but Aniston once said the ordeal wasn’t a nasty experience.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attend the ‘Spy Game’ premiere | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated in 2005

Aniston and Pitt first met in 1994 but didn’t start dating until 1998. The two actors tied the knot in 2000 but by 2005, announced their divorce.

They submitted a joint statement to People magazine that read, “We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration.”

By March of that year, Aniston filed formal divorce documents. Due to rumors that Pitt was cheating with Angelina Jolie, the news took the world by storm. Aniston’s fans quickly took her side and some expressed how much they felt sorry for her.

Aniston said her divorce from Pitt ‘wasn’t that bad’

Though public opinion cast Pitt in one light and Aniston in another, at the time, she was hurt but processed their split in her own way.

Those looking in from the outside may have assumed that the ordeal was a messy, horrible experience for Aniston that required a lot of healing, but during a 2008 interview with Vogue, she explained it wasn’t quite that way.

“Well, it never was that bad,” she said. “I mean, look, it’s not like divorce is something that you go, ‘Oooh, I can’t wait to get divorced!’ It doesn’t feel like a tickle. But I’ve got to tell you, it’s so vague at this point, it’s so faraway in my mind, I can’t even remember the darkness,” Aniston shared.

She added that what people saw in the media about her and Pitt not speaking wasn’t true. Aniston also said that right after they separated, she and her ex “had a long, long conversation with each other and said a lot of things, and ever since we’ve been unbelievably warm and respectful of each other.”

She attributed her outlook on realizing that pressure can make people believe that some things have to be forever or a fairy tale. She learned that wasn’t the case.

When discussing her breakup with Oprah, she also shared how she finally found peace about the situation with Pitt.

They both moved on romantically but remain friends

Aniston has dated other celebrities such as John Mayer and Vince Vaughn, and in 2015, she married Justin Theroux after dating him for four years. Though they divorced, the former couple is also on good terms and frequently shout each other out on Instagram.

When it comes to Pitt, she and her famous are still sweet to each other and are aware of the public’s fascination with them. However, at this time, they’re just maintaining a friendship.