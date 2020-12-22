Why Brendan Morais Decided to End His Romance With Tayshia Adams

“I think the biggest takeaway for me was…I know I want a family, I know I want a wife and children, but knowing and being completely ready was something that I discovered—there was a little gap there,” he explained to the co-hosts. “There was a little gap that I need to close at some point and I need to figure that out for myself.”

Brendan added that it wasn’t an easy decision to walk away. “I had this beautiful, amazing woman right in front of me and for some reason, that I still wrestle with today, I self-sabotaged the moment,” he said. “I was protecting myself in a sense, you know, I was protecting myself from getting hurt and as corny as that is, as stupid as that sounds, I have been married before and I feel like it would be a disservice to Tayshia in a way if I went into an engagement and I got down on one knee and I wasn’t completely, 100 percent all in and ready.”