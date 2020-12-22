Whitney Houston Fans Are Not Happy About Lifetime’s New Documentary About Houston and Her Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown

The tragic death of Whitney Houston still has fans yearning for answers about Houston’s private downfalls. Even more saddening is the death of Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. A new documentary chronicling Houston and Brown’s relationship and the similarities in their deaths is set to be released on Lifetime and fans are not excited about it.

What Lifetime’s documentary on Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina will cover

Lifetime’s newest documentary, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, chronicles the parallels of Houston and Brown in their public and private lives. Through interviews with friends, family, and industry insiders, the documentary notes that both women had substance abuse issues and rollercoaster relationships with their romantic partners.

Through it all, the mother and daughter maintained a tight-knit relationship.

Houston was found submerged in a bathtub on Feb. 11, 2012. She was pronounced dead at age 48, just hours before she was set to perform at the annual pre-Grammy party hosted by her record label head and mentor, Clive Davis.

Brown took her mother’s death hard, as was visible during the filming process of the Lifetime reality series The Houstons: On Our Own. The show documented Brown’s grieving process and her attempt to sustain her own career in entertainment.

Sadly, three years after Houston’s death, Brown was also found unresponsive submerged in water in her home in Georgia. She spent six months in a medically induced coma before her death. Brown was 22-years-old.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All is produced by Tara Long, Shawna Foster, Madison Merritt, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, and Brandi Burnside-Boyd. Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy are executive producers.

Fans blast Lifetime over new Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary

Houston’s fans are not in agreement with the documentary’s release. Many are taking to social media to air their grievances, begging the network and others to let the mother and daughter rest in peace. Houston’s fans see the film as exploitative of their deaths.

“I see no good coming from this,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to Entertainment Tonight’s promotion of the documentary.

Others say there’s been enough done to share the tragic story, including several other documentaries, television specials, made for TV movies, and books written.

“I read the books good enough for me don’t want to see it,” another Twitter user notes.

“How many times will they tell the same damn story,” an Instagram user asked in the comment section of a repost of the trailer from The Jasmine Brand.

This isn’t the first time Lifetime shared the story of Houston and Brown. A 2015 Lifetime movie starring Yaya Decosta and produced by Angela Bassett that focused on Houston’s 14-year marriage to Bobby Brown received much backlash.

The Houston family slammed the network and Bassett for the creation of the film, noting that they were not consulted and against the film to begin with. Brown died months after the film’s release.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.