When Does the Show Return for Season 11?

If you’re a big fan of Blue Bloods, you’re likely waiting for the next episode to air. There will be a slight delay before you can enjoy a new adventure with the Reagan family. Here’s when you can expect to see a new installment of Blue Bloods.

What’s been happening on ‘Blue Bloods’ so far

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Most of the drama lately has been focused on Joe Hill (Will Hochman). He’s been trying to hide his identity, but his secret was recently discovered. Joe was placed in the spotlight after doing a heroic act while he was off duty. As a result, the media wanted to interview him. While they were conducting research about his life, it came to someone’s attention that Joe is actually a Reagan.

Now, Joe has a big decision to make. Will he embrace his true identity and stop hiding or will he continue to distance himself from the Reagans and go his own way? Right now, it’s not clear what Joe will decide, but his mother, Paula Hill (Bonnie Somerville), seems to favor Joe keeping his distance.

When does ‘Blue Bloods’ return?

How long will you have to wait for a new episode? The next episode of Blue Bloods will air January 8, 2021. Hopefully we’ll get some answers about Joe’s situation by then. One thing’s for sure, we don’t think we’ve seen the last of Paula. She has been very involved since the beginning. We wouldn’t be surprised if she storms into Frank’s office again during this episode.

Other storylines we’re following

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Another storyline we’re closely following is the relationship between Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez). Is a romance finally going to happen between these two? Season 11, episode 1 (titled “Triumph Over Trauma”) showed the partners getting close. They had to fight for their lives after they were locked in a serial killer’s basement.

During that frightening experience, Baez and Danny said they loved each other. They held each other close and Danny tried to encourage Baez until help arrived.

After they were rescued, Baez attended a Reagan family dinner. It’s not clear if the dinner invite was simply a nice gesture or if Danny is having romantic feelings for Baez. One thing we did notice was that they were walking arm-in-arm when they arrived.

Blue Bloods also touched on Erin’s bid for district attorney. She thought she might have a chance at the top spot, but the position was given to Kimberly Crawford. Although Erin wants to be happy for Kimberly, she confesses to Anthony she’s having a tough time with the news.

Erin has been toying with the idea of becoming district attorney for a long time. Last season, Mayor Chase approached her about running for the role. She was hesitant at first but decided to speak to one of his associates, Sam Terhune.

Erin asks Sam for his honest advice. He’s upfront with her, saying, “I’m a car guy. Family and friends–they come to me when it’s that time. One thing I tell them: never buy the first year of a new model’s production.”

Erin says she already has a car she likes (her current job). Sam continues, saying, “Wait at least until the second cycle. You got a good job and one you excel in. Peter Chase as mayor is still a month and a half from the showroom floor. You’d be buying something no one’s even had a chance to drive around the block.”

We have a feeling Erin will eventually become district attorney. It’s just a matter of time.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

