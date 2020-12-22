What Is Danny Pudi’s Net Worth? A Clip of the ‘Community’ Star Talking About ‘Luxury’ Goes Viral

Community actor Danny Pudi went viral for a months-old interview in December 2020. The moment in question involves him naming some of his credentials in the entertainment industry, but not for the reason you may think. What is Pudi working on now, and what is his net worth?

Danny Pudi starred as Abed Nadir in ‘Community’

RELATED: ‘Community’: Where Is the Cast Now?

Pudi broke out as one of the stars of the NBC comedy Community. He portrayed Abed Nadir, a student at Greendale. The other study group members consider him to be a bit strange but are very protective of him. Abed studies film and has a fanatical love of movies and TV.

The actor portrayed Abed through its five seasons on the network, as well as its sixth and final season on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen. Pudi has remained positive about his experience on the series and continues to push for the promised movie to complete the rallying cry of six seasons and a movie.

What is Pudi working on in 2020?

Since Community ended in 2015, Pudi has remained busy. On film, he earned cameos in big-budget franchise entries Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Star Trek Beyond. However, most of his big-screen projects were smaller, independent productions like the 2019’s Babysplitters and 2020’s The Argument.

As for TV, Pudi’s appeared in such series as Dr. Ken (opposite Community alum Ken Jeong) and Angie Tribeca. He starred in the short-lived superhero sitcom Powerless. Pudi’s also gotten into animation, voicing characters in the Disney series Duck Tales and Mira, Royal Detective.

Pudi discussed his idea of ‘luxury’ with Larry King

In Pudi’s latest role, he portrays Brad Bakshi, head of monetization at a video game studio. While doing press for Season 1 of the Apple TV+ series, titled Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the actor spoke with Larry King. During the interview, King and Pudi played a game called “If You Only Knew,” revealing little tidbits about Pudi.

When King asked Pudi what is “a luxury you can’t live without,” the actor spoke about two very simple things: Coffee and socks. The host decried Pudi’s responses. “What luxury should I have?” Pudi asked. “Private plane,” replied King. “Larry, I’m on Duck Tales and Mythic Quest,” the actor laughed. The clip went viral on TikTok.

Danny Pudi’s personal life and estimated net worth

Danny Pudi attends the premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ on January 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Though Pudi downplays his accomplishments a bit, it’s clear that what he’s saying is that a regular working actor in Hollywood can’t afford what King thinks they can. And he’s not wrong. While Pudi is doing well for himself, with an estimated net worth of around $3 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), it’s not private plane money.

Pudi also has more than just himself to think of when it comes to what he purchases. He’s married to Bridget Showalter, and the couple has twins: James and Fiona. Additionally, much of his net worth is likely tied to his home, which he purchased for $1.32 million in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.