Week 16 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Week 16 is either a very happy or very sad time in fantasy football. You might be winning a league title or losing in the championship — or you might be watching it all from afar because you lost last week or didn’t even make the playoffs. NFL DFS contests provide ample opportunities to stay invested in Week 16’s happenings, and we have FanDuel tournament lineup advice if you’re looking to make some post-Christmas cash.

It feels weird, but the Bears’ offense is a prime target this week. Mitchell Trubisky and Allen Robinson are the key stack in our GPP picks thanks to a super-friendly matchup with the Jaguars and the fact that they’ve simply played well of late. Between them and at least one Chiefs player, that’s a good place to start.

FanDuel Picks Week 16: NFL DFS lineup for Tournaments

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Bears @ Jaguars ($7,200)

Trubisky hasn’t been perfect lately, but he’s been better, and this is a perfect spot for him to put it all together and have one monster game before he hits free agency. The Jaguars have allowed the second-most fantasy points this season to quarterbacks, so Trubisky shouldn’t be bothered much by pressure or a strong secondary en route to big numbers.

RB JK Dobbins, Ravens vs. Giants ($6,300)

Mostly, this just feels like a fair price for Dobbins who may be underowned due to trendier players priced around him. The Giants are a decent run defense in a vacuum, but facing a hot Baltimore offense is not a vacuum. Lamar Jackson takes enough attention away that Dobbins, who’s getting consistent double-digit carries, will find running room.

RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Broncos ($7,000)

The Chargers continue to mix it up in their backfield with a number of different faces, but Ekeler is both the best talent and the safest bet for touches. Denver has struggled to stop the run and limit receiving backs, so Ekeler should have multiple ways of reaching a good fantasy output.

WR Allen Robinson, Bears @ Jaguars ($7,500)

Robinson has to be our Trubisky stacking partner in a revenge game for the star wideout. Jacksonville won’t be able to cover him, and the Jags’ front office won’t want to anyway with Trevor Lawrence on the line in the season’s final two weeks. Play Robinson with confidence in both cash games and tournaments.

WR Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Seahawks ($6,800)

Kupp seems to go quiet for a few weeks before erupting, and this is a great spot for that huge day. Seattle has allowed the most yards to receivers, and its other defensive metrics aren’t much better. This is a great spot for Kupp at $500 cheaper than Robert Woods.

WR Chase Claypool, Steelers vs. Colts ($6,000)

Pittsburgh continues trying to get Claypool the ball during their struggles. He saw eight targets and a carry in Week 15, and the workload could be similar Sunday. The Colts are a tough defensive matchup, but Claypool is relatively matchup-proof. This all comes down to Ben Roethlisberger playing better, which isn’t a given, but if it happens Claypool will pay off.

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Falcons ($8,800)

Our cash lineup for FD in Week 16 relies on Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in a dream passing matchup against the Falcons, so we’re fitting Kelce in here. It’s an opponent everyone will be locking in Chiefs against, but you really can’t go away from it entirely. At least one of Mahomes, Hill or Kelce should be in nearly all your lineups this week.

FLEX Darrell Henderson, Rams @ Seahawks ($5,600)

With Cam Akers (ankle) already announced out for Week 16, Henderson is underpriced by a lot. Double-digit touches for an explosive back like Henderson could result in one or two big plays against a run defense that wouldn’t be described as stout.

DEF Chicago Bears @ Jaguars ($4,700)

Is anyone really worried about Gardner Minshew, especially with James Robinson dinged up? This should be a comprehensive victory for Chicago, and our lineup more than has it covered.