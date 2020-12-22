Warriors vs. Nets live score, updates, highlights from NBA’s 2020-21 season opener

If you’re looking for fun opening night storylines in the NBA, it doesn’t get much better than Warriors vs. Nets on Tuesday.

The last time we saw Kevin Durant in official NBA action, he suffered an achilles injury with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Now he’s with the Nets, and after sitting out the entirety of the 2019-2020 season, he’s finally back and looking to retain his status as one of the league’s top players.

In two preseason games, Durant logged 51 total minutes and tallied 40 points on 14-of-28 shooting. There were questions about Durant’s mobility after coming off a significant injury at 32 years old, but he certainly looked up to the task in both outings.

Of course, Durant’s return isn’t the only one that’s been highly anticipated: Stephen Curry missed most of last season with a broken left hand, though he did briefly return in March before the NBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warriors weren’t invited to play in the bubble, so it’s their first time playing competitive basketball in months.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Warriors vs. Nets on Tuesday. Follow for complete results from the NBA’s Opening Night to the 2020-21 season.

Warriors vs. Nets score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Nets 40 10 — — 50 Warriors 25 5 — — 30

Warriors vs. Nets live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern)

7:46 p.m. — Timeout, Nets. Brooklyn leads 50-30 with 6:49 left in the second quarter. Caris LeVert has 12 points off the bench.

7:34 p.m. — END OF 1Q: Nets 40, Warriors 25. Kyrie Irving has 17 points and Kevin Durant has 10 to lead Brooklyn. Stephen Curry has 9 points to lead Golden State.

7:28 p.m. — Timeout, Warriors. Ugly stretch there for Golden State: two free throws from Irving, a turnover on the ensuing inbound leads to a 3 from Caris LeVert, then another turnover leads to an Irving pull-up 3 in transition. It’s 36-17 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

7:24 p.m. — Timeout, Nets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is giving Golden State some life with a couple of emphatic dunks to cut the deficit to 28-17 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving will step to the line for two when they return, he has a game-high 12 points.

7:14 p.m. — Timeout, Warriors. Kevin Durant is off to a hot start with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a two-handed jam down the base line to put the Nets up 18-8 with 7:20 left in the first quarter.

7:08 p.m. — Stephen Curry scores the first points of the season. Curry gets to the line and hits a pair of free throws to go up 2-0 with 11:38 left in the first quarter.

Warriors vs. Nets start time

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch TNT

Warriors vs. Nets is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The game will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Fans will not be permitted to attend in accordance with state guidelines.

