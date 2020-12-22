Vikings’ Justin Jefferson sets record straight after live mic catches him frustrated with Kirk Cousins

Considered the “Jets” cooled.

Justin Jefferson grabbed some passes on Sunday, but also caught some flak after a live mic caught him saying some not-nice things about Kirk Cousins after an errant pass sailed past him in the end zone.

Warning: Video has some bad language.

“F—, Kirk, c’mon. Throw the ball,” Jefferson said on national TV.

Well, Jefferson angered some with the — fairly innocuous — moment on the field, leading to being called a “diva” among other things on the tweet machine. JJ just wants you to know that that’s not the case.

“(Y)’all love blowing stuff out off proportion,” the tweet reads. “And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted.”

While the double-negative here implies that Jefferson actually might be a diva, there’s no denying what he meant: He is not, in fact, a diva. All things considered, it’s just a moment of passion in competition. Nothing to see here.

Though …

While the chemistry between Jefferson and Cousins has been apparent, it’s not the first time a Vikings receiver has had an issue with the quarterback. While Stefon Diggs was effusive in his praise of Cousins after his trade to the Bills, a rift apparently grew between the two during the 2019 season leading to that trade.

Cousins and star receiver Adam Thielen also have shared some words on the sideline in seasons past, but it’s nothing above heat-of-the-moment anguish.

Still, once is chance, twice is coincidence and three times is a trend. Make of that what you will.