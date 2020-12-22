[VIDEO] ‘History of Swear Words’: Nicolas Cage Netflix Series Trailer

Nicolas Cage is giving viewers a lesson in the History of Swear Words, via a new, NSFW trailer for the Netflix series.

Cage hosts the six-episode program (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 5), in which the actor and guests such as Nikki Glaser, Jim Jefferies, Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman, as well as experts in etymology, pop culture and history, explore the origins and “power of” cursing.

* Netflix’s comedy special Death to 2020 will debut Sunday, Dec. 27. It stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and Laurence Fishburne. Watch a trailer here.

* The CW will debut the documentary series All American Stories, about athletes who have defied the odds to achieve their goals, with Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger — whose life inspired the series All American — set as hosts. The first special will air Monday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c and will feature a sneak peek of All American Season 3, while the second is slated for Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 pm. The program will also be available as an eight-part docuseries on CW Seed.

* Queen Latifah has tweeted out a teaser for her CBS reboot of The Equalizer, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 7 after the Super Bowl:

#TheEqualizer coming February 7th @TheEqualizerCBS pic.twitter.com/b4BmmGFopB — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) December 22, 2020

