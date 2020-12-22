Victoria records no community transmission after teen infected

One new international case has been logged in the sate overnight after 22,956 tests.

This brings Victoria’s active cases to 10, all of whom are in quarantine or self-isolation.

The 15-year-old positive case lives in the Moonee Valley area of Melbourne and has been in isolation since returning home from NSW.

Her mother has returned a negative test and is being re-tested, while two other people in their household have also been tested.

Authorities say to their knowledge the family has done everything right, but are taking no chances and going through their phone records to be sure of their movements.

Victoria will not open its border to NSW until there is no community transmission whatsoever in NSW red zones.