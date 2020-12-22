Just when you thought things couldn’t get any messier between Vanessa Bryant and her mother Sofia Laine, it just did. Sofia is now telling her side of the story after she was accused by her daughter of extortion in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Sofia Laine filed a lawsuit against Vanessa and is suing her for financial support. Documents filed to a California court claimed that Laine was an unpaid “longtime personal assistant and nanny” to the family and that the late NBA athlete “promised to take care of” her “for the rest of her life.”

Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Claps Back At Her Daughter, Says Widow Is Trying ‘To Sever All Ties’ From Family

Sofia made a statement to the press in which she admitted that airing out family grievances in public is “hurtful” but feels as though she didn’t have a choice.

“All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements,” Laine wrote. “Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit. I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is doing this to me?”

Vanessa, who lost her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the same helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe, says her mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort her.

“I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny,” Vanessa said. “I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”

“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Vanessa alleges. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers.”

Vanessa also claims her mother has “demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV” and “because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims.”

