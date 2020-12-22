Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Suspicions, solutions, and betrayal

Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) has some questions. Meanwhile, Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) had some advice for Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) and we saw the beginnings of a betrayal. Here’s what happened, as well as what’s next.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Digging deeper

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Dafne had it out with Josefina Miranda (Lourdes Reyes) about the DNA test. Josefina eventually convinced Dafne she hadn’t slept around with the club patrons back in the day. Plus, she pointed out Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) is a liar. That was enough to make Dafne question if Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) is actually a Falcón.

To prove her theory, she spoke with Álvaro. Learning he was the only child who shares Joaquín Falcón Ruiz’s (José Elías Moreno) birthmark, she obviously felt him the best bet to prove things once and for all. So, we’re expecting her to pull a sneaky DNA test as well. And Bárbara’s reaction when/if she does that will be epic. Especially if Dafne decides to do a public reveal around the rest of the kids.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Solutions

Speaking of the family drama, Ariadna is in a mess. Tadeo Falcón López’s (Iker García) school is too expensive and he needs it. But, she can’t get in touch with Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias). Álvaro brought up a solution. Eduardo might be his brother, but he’s also being irresponsible and unfair. So, he suggested if Eduardo doesn’t step up, she needs to sue him. We’ll see what happens, because she did send him an email warning what would happen if Eduardo doesn’t pay up.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Betrayal

In other news, Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) is having a great time living elsewhere, far away from Cuauhtémoc “Cuauh” Vargas (Alfredo Gatica). Even Bárbara seems to have a soft spot for her. However, there might be a problem ahead. Gemma’s father, Onofre Corona (Moisés Manzano), misses Cuauh’s money, and thinks he wasn’t so bad. At one point, he dropped by the creep’s house after learning Cuauh’s back in town. Of course, Cuauh had a friend answer the door, whom Onofre told there’s interesting information Cuauh might want. We’re guessing that comes at a price. We can’t with how opportunistic Onofre is.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Lucky break?

Finally, there’s the mortgage situation. Eduardo didn’t answer mom’s call, plus they hadn’t rented out the room yet. Ariadna, the no-good nuera, might come in for the save. The director at Tadeo’s potential new school’s in a mess. She’s getting married in three days and lost her venue. Ariadna suggested Bárbara’s garden. We seriously can’t say enough about that house and yard. It’s #goals. So, it makes a perfect place. And it might just save the house, assuming Bárbara doesn’t mess things up.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Teasers

As for tonight, that visit from Onofre could be costly. Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Cuauh returns to the city, ready to get revenge for Gemma’s betrayal. What does he do? One of the trashiest things possible—he asks for her sister, Perlita. Elsewhere, we’ll see Gael dump Romina Inunza (Alejandra García) while Bárbara decides to rent out the garden after all. And Ariadna is in big trouble. Baldomero threatens her over the less-than-flattering article about him.