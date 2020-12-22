Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Pulling strings and battles ahead

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina Olasábal’s (Iliana Fox) doing Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) some favors. But we’re not sure what the real motives are.

Plus, it looks like Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) isn’t as clueless as she might seem at times, while Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) has a bit of compassion.

At least, when it comes to the late Marcelo Arizmendi’s (Juan Martín Jáuregui) kid. Let’s talk what happened, why a custody mess might be afoot, and what’s up for tonight.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Ulterior motives

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Elisa turned herself in against Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez’s (Andrés Palacios) objections. She refused to back down, swearing she doesn’t want him to get into any trouble on her account.

Also, Elisa swore she was going to fight to prove she’s innocent. After she was transferred to a jail, Elisa started getting special treatment.

Why? Well, we thought Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) was using his influence. However, it’s Cristina who’s responsible for the setup.

She visited Elisa to share that information. We’re not sure what she wants in return yet, but it can’t be anything good. Especially since it looks like she wants Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) to go down as well. If Elisa’s smart, she won’t take whatever Cristina’s offering

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Villain?

In other news, we’ve seen some speculation about Victoria that fits with a lot of vibes we got off of her. We’ve felt she’s a toxic influence on her children, not to mention shady as all get out. So, that speculation is right in line with this. On Monday, she gave us more reason to think she’s a major bad guy here.

Eugenio succumbed to pressure. Victoria apparently badgered him one too many times, so he admitted to some of his crimes. Namely, having been Darío Ramírez’s (Iván Arana) boss. This obviously made Victoria think he ordered María José “Majo” Cantú Robles’s (Alejandra Robles Gil) kidnapping.

She didn’t seem overly upset and shocked about his crimes, but she was upset about the kidnapping. However, he denied having anything to do with that. We don’t get how she’s being so blind, unless she is more in the know about the company crimes than we know at this point.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Compassion

Speaking of Eugenio, Sonia de Serrano (Sandra Kai) kept getting the third degree Monday. Renata harassed her until she admitted the baby was Marcelo’s. Because of this, Renata is willing to help her. We wonder if Sonia confessing what she knows about Eugenio will be a catalyst for what happens tonight. More on that in the preview.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Fight ahead?

Finally, there’s Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González). She’s devastated by her mother’s death, but not enough to ignore a mama bear within. Fer refused to allow Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) to take that child anywhere. He’s hers. Funny she cares so much now. She spent most of these episodes denying he’s hers. We have a feeling there’s only one way this can end—in court.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Tonight

So, now let’s take a look at what’s ahead. Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Sonia has finally had enough of the threats and suffering she’s gone through. She’ll go to Leo and tell him everything about Eugenio, then he brings her to the police. We’re not sure if that’s a great idea. Especially since he had some doubts about Jose Luis before.

Elsewhere, Fabricio will discover Juanito is his son, while Fer gets a very unpleasant visit.

