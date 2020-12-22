UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBC By

© . FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting in Paris
LONDON () – The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.
The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
