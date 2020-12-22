UK economy grew by record 16% in third quarter after first lockdown slump By

© . FILE PHOTO: A woman feeds birds on the bank of the river Thames with London’s financial district seen in the background, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
LONDON () – Britain’s economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew by a record 16.0% in the third quarter – revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5% – but that still did not make up for its 18.8% slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down.
