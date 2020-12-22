Home Technology Two bills Congress has approved would limit the powers of USAGM's Michael...

Two bills Congress has approved would limit the powers of USAGM's Michael Pack, including giving the Open Technology Fund more time to defend its budget (Jessica Jerreat/Voice of America)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12


Jessica Jerreat / Voice of America:

Two bills Congress has approved would limit the powers of USAGM’s Michael Pack, including giving the Open Technology Fund more time to defend its budget  —  Two bills approved by Congress awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature would limit the powers of Michael Pack …

RELATED ARTICLES

©