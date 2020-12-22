TV Ratings for Monday, Dec. 21: ‘Bachelorette’ Season 16 Tayshia

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette dominated a quiet Monday with 4.9 million total viewers (its largest audience since Nov. 10) and a 1.2 demo rating (up 20 percent week-to-week).

Leading out of that, a CMA Country Christmas encore did 2.1 mil and a 0.4.

The Bachelorette‘s Season 16 finale airs tonight at 8/7c.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The night’s only other fresh fare, NEXT, ticked up to its third-largest audience thus far (1.2 mil) while holding onto its demo low of 0.2; the cancelled drama’s two-hour finale airs tonight starting at 8 pm. Cosmos led out of that with 913K/0.2.

NBC | An encore of The Grinch Musical did 1.4 mil and a 0.3.

