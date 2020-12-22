Turns out Canada’s favourite band Nickelback loves Google Photos

Google just won the advertising game with a little help from Canada’s not very beloved rock band, Nickelback.
The search giant just dropped a Google Photos ad on YouTube that rips on the lyrics of Nickelback’s “Photograph” while depicting what appears to be lead singer Chad Kroeger browsing old photos of himself and his bandmates stored in the Google Photos app.
I won’t spoil anything for you, just watch the video above and enjoy.
If that inspired you to boot up Spotify and blast some Nickelback, I don’t blame you. It’s just Canadian nature to crave more of this national icon.
Love or hate the song (for many of you, that’s hate), it’s a really clever advertisement and you should definitely give it a watch. It’s also got some funny lines, particularly about Kroeger’s hair.
Speaking of Kroeger, reached out to Google to see what — if anything — the rockstar had to do with the ad.
Source: YouTube Via: Android Police