Trump voices concern about Vietnam’s trade deficit in call with PM By

© . U.S. President Trump shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump raised concerns about Vietnam’s trade deficit with the United States in a phone call on Tuesday with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the White House said.
“President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam,” White House spokesman Judd Deere (NYSE:) said.
