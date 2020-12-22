Travellers to Manchester from Tier 4 areas ‘should isolate ten days’

Staycations and family visits are set to involve a ten-day self-isolation period, just like foreign holidays.

Public health officials in the West Midlands and Greater Manchester are urging anyone visiting from London, a Tier Four area or Wales – which is against government guidelines – to self-isolate for at least ten days.

Dominic Harrison, director of public health for the Lancashire authority of Blackburn with Darwen, said anyone who had travelled from a Tier Four area after last Wednesday should self-isolate for at least five days.

Scenes of people packing into railway stations in London before Tier Four controls came into force at midnight on Sunday have prompted fears the more infectious coronavirus variant could be spread across the country.

Council leaders in the West Midlands said anyone coming from the capital or Wales should ‘assume they have the new variant of Covid’ and act accordingly.

Train passengers at St Pancras station on Saturday night as people scrambled to leave London

They should continue to self-isolate even if they have a negative test, directors of public health said.

In Greater Manchester, anyone travelling to the area from any Tier Four area or Wales is asked to quarantine in the home they go to for at least 10 days.

While other people in that house do not need to self-isolate, no visitors are allowed.

In both areas, the policy, which also covers Christmas Day, is understood to be strong advice, with officials having no powers to enforce it.

But Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, Director of Public Health in Tameside, East Manchester, said: ‘The new strain of Covid, which is increasingly rapidly in Tier Four areas, is extremely worrying.

‘It is incredibly infectious and if you come in to contact with someone with this strain you are far more likely to catch it than the original strain.

Which areas of England are in Tier 4? Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings; London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London); and the East of England (Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

‘We are so concerned about the potential grave impact of this that we have taken the difficult decision to ask anyone who has travelled here for Christmas from any Tier Four area or Wales to act as if they have this new variant, even if they have no symptoms, and self-isolate for at least 10 days.’

The self-isolation period following foreign holidays caused chaos, forcing many people to cancel breaks to avoid the quarantine period on returning home.

It was cut from 14 days to 10 days earlier this month, following evidence on how long people remained contagious.

The use of a similar rule within England could force people to take long periods off work in order to visit loved ones in a different tier.

Asked about the policies at the Downing Street press conference yesterday, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said: ‘I think local directors of public health clearly got the role to make sure their local population is looked after, and they’re doing a fantastic job, and therefore they need to make decisions that they need to make, in order to do that.’

He said: ‘The new variant is spread around the country, it’s localised in some places, but we know there are cases everywhere, so it’s not as though we can stop this getting into other places – there’s some there already.’

The busy A14 near Cambridge last Friday as people embarked on their Christmas getaway

But he added: ‘The message has been very clear, and I think I want to reinforce it – it is stay local, I mean people shouldn’t be travelling around the country. At the moment, stay local.’

The West Midlands Local Resilience Forum, in ‘urgent advice’, said anyone coming from the capital or Wales should also turn away visitors including on Christmas Day.

In a statement, public health bosses said: ‘We are asking anyone who has travelled to the region from any Tier Four areas or Wales, to assume they have the new variant of Covid and to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

‘Although our region is not in Tier Four, rates are increasing and it is highly likely that the new variant is circulating.

‘So please reduce your contact to a minimum, act like people you see have the virus. ‘Remember that people may have the virus and show no symptoms.’

In the Liverpool City Region, where a mass coronavirus testing pilot has been taking place, anyone who has travelled from London or the South East to the area has been urged to get a coronavirus test.

London and much of the South East entered Tier Four at the weekend, while tough new measures came into force in Wales on Sunday.

The request by Greater Manchester’s 10 directors of public health applies to anyone who has arrived from Tier Four areas from Saturday, December 19.

Dr de Gruchy said: ‘We know so many people have been doing their bit for so long, and we know everyone desperately wishes we could see an end to the restrictions, but it’s more important than ever that we all put in that extra effort to keep our friends and families safe in the coming weeks.’