Tom Cruise Accused of Staging Angry Covid-19 Rant As Massive Publicity Stunt!

While it was just one week ago that the internet was singing Tom Cruise’s praises, the opposite is now happening as everyone seems to agree with Leah Remini that the actor’s Covid-19 rant on the set of his latest Mission: Impossible film was nothing more than another Hollywood publicity stunt. Here’s what you need to know.

Leah says that while there are a lot of people who are praising Tom Cruise for telling it like it is in his Covid-19 rant, she says that his angry outburst towards his film staff was nothing new. In fact, she says that it’s all a part of his “abusive personality.”

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

“I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it,” she claimed, saying Cruise blew his top “for public relations only.”

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality,” Leah added. “He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for fans to weigh in on the matter. Many of them commented with, “I believe everything Leah says. She knows Scientology better than most. He made a spectacle because he doesn’t want production shut down. He most likely doesn’t believe in it but he is on the hook for this movie and studios and insurance companies are checking in. He had to make a show of it,” along with, “I believe Leah. Tom is fake in every way and if he cared so much he wouldn’t be shooting a movie during a pandemic anyway. It’s not like he needs the money.”

Another fan wrote, “Team Leah here. Her opinion pretty much aligns with the CO$ position that if anything bad happens to you its your fault…including rape, sickness etc. Tommy is just positioning himself and his cha cha heels of doom to look like a Hollywood ‘folk hero’ trying to save the industry from itself. The industry should be saving us from Tommy…..by retiring this human pez dispenser for real less toxically narcissistic talent….which is a TALL order.”

So far Tom Cruise himself has not made any comments about the criticism.

