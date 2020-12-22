Thousands of fraudsters are selling via Shopify, analysis finds

Article content continued

With the trajectory of Shopify’s growth, there comes a point in time when they will need to tackle this problem very seriously

A spokeswoman for Shopify said the service faced an “industry-wide” problem. It would not share its process for verifying the location of businesses, citing “security reasons.”

“We recognize there will be those — however few they may be relative to our base of more than one million merchants — that may abuse our service, and we take this matter seriously,” the spokeswoman said, adding that the company had employed “multiple teams” to combat the issue, though she declined to say how many people it had working on it.

“To date, we have terminated thousands of stores and routinely implement new measures to address fraud and other activities that violate our policies. Although these issues challenge the ecommerce industry at large, Shopify is committed to being part of the solution.”

To date, we have terminated thousands of stores and routinely implement new measures to address fraud Shopify

After being alerted by the Financial Times, Shopify suspended two sites. They included MDRN Supply Co, which appeared to be selling counterfeit goods imitating products from luxury brands Supreme and Louis Vuitton. Previous customers had left reviews on third-party sites, such as the Better Business Bureau, accusing it of not fulfilling orders. Its owners could not be reached for comment.

Touted as the “anti-Amazon,” Shopify’s software offers templates, inventory management and secure payment functions on a retailer’s own website, rather than having to compete on the cut-throat Amazon.com Inc. marketplace. Since March, Shopify has more than tripled in value; its market capitalization is now about US$140 billion.