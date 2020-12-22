This is why there was never a sequel to Grim Fandango

Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More.

One of the most beloved point and click adventure games of all time, in Grim Fandango players explored an imaginative, stylish and hilarious afterlife as psychopomp slash travel agent Manny. While it – like many games in the genre – suffered from fiendish, nigh on illogical puzzles, it made up for this with its creative world and storytelling, inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead, Noir film and Aztec mythology.

Grim Fandango, which was released by LucasArts in 1998, was the brainchild of Tim Schafer, known then for his work on other LucasArts titles such as Day of the Tentacle.

Grim Fandango was a great game that nobody bought, and it became something of a cult classic. Released before the days of digital distribution, copies were in short supply and it was practically impossible to get hold of the game before 2015, when it was remastered by Schafer’s new studio, Double Fine Productions. But while this remaster made Grim Fandango shiny and new, as well as accessible to new generations of gamers, many would like to see this property raised from the dead and dusted off for a sequel.

So why hasn’t it happened yet? And is there any hope for a new game, more than two decades on from Grim Fandango’s original launch?