This is why the Atari 5200 ultimately failed

One of the main faults of the Atari 5200 was its early library of games. In the end, only about 70-odd titles were released for the system, and plenty of those were games that were just better, prettier versions of 2600 titles – Pac-Man, Pitfall, Frogger, Defender, Space Invaders, and Galaxian among them. They were good games that some fans even called “fantastic” when enhanced, but there wasn’t much that was new. Coveted games from the era, such as Donkey Kong, BurgerTime, and Tapper, were ColecoVision staples that never came to the 5200, although they were released for the Atari 2600.

The Atari 5200 lineup was beefed up later with solid new games such as Qix, Joust, Space Dungeon, and Ms. Pac-Man – but by the time the 5200 had a good library going, the damage had already been done. Despite Atari having other 5200 games that were in the pipeline, it was too late for the system.