This is the most important Johnny quote in Cobra Kai

From the first few episodes of Cobra Kai, it’s clear Johnny isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill sensei. He doesn’t have time for political correctness or using his inside voice. Instead, when he wants his students’ attention, he resorts to shouting a loud, attention-grabbing, “Quiet!” This is likely a technique Johnny learned from his teachers of the past who didn’t feel the need to coddle teenagers.

It’s clear from the first time he says it in a dojo that his students have never been spoken to like that before, and he quickly resorts to using it whenever he wants to establish authority. If you go back and rewatch the series, then you’ll notice it throughout seasons 1 and 2. In the season 3 trailer, you see Johnny yelling, “Quiet!” when Miguel makes excuses for how he may never be able to practice martial arts again. He uses the word to snap Miguel out of his funk and lend him some additional words of encouragement, “Never. Can’t. Those are just words; they’re meaningless.” Johnny’s old school.

Johnny may be softening up a little bit, but it’s apparent he’s never going to completely lose his rough edges. One thing’s clear though: If you want a fun drinking game while binge-watching Cobra Kai season 3, just take a shot every time Johnny yells, “Quiet!”