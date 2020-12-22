These were the last games released for N64

The third entry in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series was the last official Nintendo 64 game to come out in North America. The game was released on August 20, 2002, making this title the absolute last game to come out for the system. Although it was the final game that was developed for the Nintendo 64, THPS3 was also available for PlayStation 1 and 2, GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and PC. Ironically enough, most of these ports came out well before the Nintendo 64 version of the game was released.

Although the Nintendo 64 port of the title was severely underpowered compared to its sixth gen counterparts, the game still played pretty well on the system. While many reviews cited the PlayStation 2 version of the game to be the best way to play it, the Nintendo 64 port still got plenty of love. A review from GameSpot even called it “one of the best skateboarding games the platform has to offer.” Not a bad note to end on for the Nintendo 64’s era.