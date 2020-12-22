Thelma From Good Times Turns 67 Yrs Old; Still Gorgeous!!

BernNadette Stanis was the secret crush of millions of boys all over the world. And even 40 years after leaving television, learned that she still looks as gorgeous as ever.

Today is BerNadette’s birthday – she turns 67.

BernNadette played Thelma Evans, daughter of James and Florida Evans on the hit TV series Good Times. She was known for her quick wit, her humor, and her exceptional beauty.

And she still has it all. Here’s what she looks like now – at age 67.

Thelma is the middle child and only daughter of Florida and James Evans Sr. She grew up on the Southwest-side of Chicago in a housing hi-rise project building with her parents and brothers, J.J. and Michael.

Thelma met, courted, then married former standout collegiate football star Keith Anderson in 1978 at the beginning of Season 5, a college athlete who had a bright future, in being the top draft choice of the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

But at their wedding, Keith tripped over J.J. who was taking wedding day pictures, breaking his leg. This event led to Keith developing a drinking problem. By series’ end, in the final episode, Thelma and Keith were moving into a new apartment near Lake Michigan after Keith completely recovered from his knee and leg injuries had finally got his multi-year contract to play football for the Chicago Bears.