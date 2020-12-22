‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers say that when it comes to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) this Y&R character has seen it all: the good, the bad and the downright ugly. Luckily, actor Jason Thompson weighs in on some of the highlights and the lowlights of his character’s past. Here’s what he has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, Jason opened up about his first stand-alone episode which aired last year. Jason say his character Billy battle his demons like he’s never done so before.

The actor told the publication, “The fact that they want to tell a story with Billy in it always makes me excited, but this time was different. Before, we were warned [a special episode] was coming up, but with the writers not being in the building and not seeing Josh Griffith, [co-executive producer/ head writer] around the set means we don’t get to talk with them anymore. So, I didn’t know this one was coming.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Jason Thompson Opens Up About Billy Abbott And His Demons

Jason also said that he didn’t find out about his episode until the day before. He recalled, “I kept flipping through the pages of my script and saw my name everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ The last [special episode] I had a little more understanding of where the story and Billy were kind of heading, so this one caught me off-guard a little.”

Now, as far as his reaction to everything, he said, “It always feels fantastic to be able to have fun in this kind of way because there’s a little more freedom in dream sequences. Still, the pressure to deliver is dialed up a little bit and it is a lot of work.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.