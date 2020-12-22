The worst NFL teams from the past 50 years

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a stunningly bad Rams showing, the Jets avoided an 0-16 season. But they have been outscored by 207 points. The trade of Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley’s opt-out wounded the Jets defense, and Year 2 of the Adam Gase-Sam Darnold pairing tanked former top-five pick’s stock. Gregg Williams’ stupefying all-out blitz call cost the Jets a win over the Raiders, leading to his immediate ouster. The Jets’ upset in L.A. will likely cost the franchise Trevor Lawrence, but in their defense, it is extraordinarily rare for a team to win one game and not hold the following year’s No. 1 pick. A slightly less horrid Jaguars team is playing for keeps.