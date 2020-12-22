The Wilds On Amazon Was Renewed For Season Two

It’s not too late to get to know the Unsinkable Eight!

It’s official, The Wilds has been renewed for a second season on Amazon!


That might be a world record because the show debuted less than two weeks ago!

Over the weekend, the cast revealed the exciting news on Twitter with a fun video.

The Wilds follows a group of teenagers fighting for their lives after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. Things take a turn for the worst when they realize they didn’t end up there by accident.

So in order to fill the void until Season 2 arrives, here are a bunch of funny tweets and memes about our faves, the Unsinkable Eight:

just started #thewilds and if anybody yells at nora ONE more time i‘ll just have to catch an assault charge

so here's a thread of toni being respectful with shelby and allowing her to make the first moves 'cause idk i just love to see it #TheWilds

We’ll be sure to update you on The Wilds Season 2 info as soon as it’s released!

