The truth about the unreleased Simpsons Dreamcast game

Dreamcast-Talk user pcwzrd13 was able to play The Simpsons Bug Squad! tech demo and share it on their YouTube channel, DreamcasticChannel. The clip showed an unnamed green and orange bug (presumably a member of a squad) exploring a colorful, cel-shaded recreation of the Simpsons’ home as Homer Simpson himself walked through the house. Only the kitchen and living room were able to be explored, and Homer didn’t really do anything besides wander aimlessly between the two rooms.

The player controlled the bug from a third-person perspective, jumping and gliding onto tables and chairs in the two available rooms. Unfortunately, those two actions were about all that could be done, so it wasn’t quite the full experience of Bug Squad. Pcwzrd13 noted in the gameplay video that “none of the buttons really do much,” except for A to jump and glide. They later said that the controls were “a lot trickier” than they looked and took a few tries to get right.