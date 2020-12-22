The strange Malfoy insult in Chamber of Secrets

In Chamber of Secrets, Draco Malfoy is now the seeker for Slytherin’s quidditch team, putting him in direct competition with Harry Potter. We see these two rivals go head-to-head in a quidditch match, which becomes upended when a bludger goes rogue and starts funning for Harry. In the movie, this results in a ton of property damage for what’s supposed to be the equivalent of a junior high basketball match. Harry maneuvers around the bludger as it smashes through the stands, and after taking a moment to take in the sight, Draco says, “Training for the ballet, Potter?” It’s a dumb thing from Harry Potter that we just couldn’t overlook.

Granted, it’s a line he says in the books, but there it makes sense. In the novel, it’s expressed that Harry has to do a bunch of fancy twirls and loops to avoid getting hit. In the movie, he just outruns it, so it doesn’t really make sense for Draco to bring up the ballet. After all, when was the last time you went to the ballet and one of the performers had to slowly move across the stage to avoid getting hit by one of the props?

Perhaps the screenwriter thought he’d be able to work some more CGI magic to have Harry do more intricate stunts to avoid the bludger. As it stands, it’s definitely one of Draco’s weaker insults, especially for fans who have only seen the films. Fortunately, athletes who play quidditch in real life don’t have to worry about any rogue bludgers — although we imagine at some point during a match someone has yelled this now-infamous insult.