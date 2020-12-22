The Sad Ending Some Fans Predict For Frank Gallagher

Shameless is several episodes into its final season and many fans are still wondering which old characters may show up. Viewers have watched the Gallagher kids grow up, make mistakes, pull together, and do what it takes to survive, but Frank has always been in the middle of it.

His parenting skills are deplorable, and his schemes are their own signature brand, but once in a while, Frank’s shown he has a conscience. As the series drops its last episodes this season, not all fans think the Gallaghers’ patriarch will have a story that continues as is.

Some believe Frank will wind up with a serious medical condition in the final run of the popular show.

William H. Macy arrives for ‘Shameless’ FYC red carpet event, 2019 | Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Gallagher has a history of health issues

Viewers have seen Frank’s drug and alcohol addictions play out on the small screen and his penchant for lying and scheming.

Much of that culminated in a heavy storyline where he needed a liver transplant and had an illegal operation that removed a kidney instead. This was back in season 4, and Frank had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance after he deteriorated.

He seemed like he was at death’s door then, but he was miraculously bumped up the donor list for a liver. Fans may remember how Frank celebrated his recovery with some whiskey, and he’s since gone back to his old ways. But season 11 may have something else in store.

Some fans believe Frank is getting dementia

It’s already been revealed by Shameless showrunners that someone in the Gallagher family will get COVID-19, but there’s one theory about Frank’s fate that’s gaining traction. Some think he’s exhibiting signs of dementia based on his actions in episode 3.

As Frank and Franny ran around town, he had trouble remembering the name of her school and how to get there. At first glance, this may seem par for the course for him, but by the end of the episode, even Frank’s facial expression looked concerned.

After getting a tattoo, there was another scene where he and Franny were lost, and he asked where they were. Frank seemed disoriented. He had a sweet moment with Franny toward the end, but will his story have a sad conclusion?

On Reddit, a few commenters wrote, “Frank having dementia is definitely a storyline I can get behind.”

Another added, “I honestly think this was the best episode of the season so far. The scene with franny and frank when franny had the dress on made me tear up a little😂 I agree with most of you though, i do think franks showing signs of something. Guess we’ll see what happens.”

A number of Twitter users feel Frank may die before the season ends and are preparing to bawl. And a few people think if his mind starts to decline, he may recall his past memories as a dad and start reflecting.

Frank’s health could result in a character’s return

During these past 11 seasons, Frank has found ways to endear himself to viewers and gain empathy. With that in mind, the Gallaghers come together when there’s a family emergency or death. They did it with Monica.

If something major happens to Frank, that could open the door for Fiona’s return (or Sheila’s) to say a final farewell to her father and to Shameless fans. Tune in for the nine remaining episodes each Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.