The reason no one recognized Luke in The Mandalorian

For fans of Star Wars, Luke holds almost God-like status in the canon (Rian Johnson’s late revisions to the character notwithstanding). That’s because we, as an audience, get to travel around the galaxy with him and his friends. Although most people are aware of the Empire, their everyday lives do not revolve around the rebellion and the war if it isn’t happening on their planet. Which means it’s understandable if word of the rebellion’s actions during the original Star Wars trilogy, and Luke in particular, hasn’t reached everyone yet. It’s also possible it never will.

In The Mandalorian season 1, Mando visits Luke’s home planet of Tatooine, yet there’s no mention of the heroic Jedi even there. Also, the series is set only 25 years before Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and in that film, Rey (Daisy Ridley), who grew up on the desolate planet of Jakku, refers to the Jedi as mythological figures. Even if characters like Mando and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) have heard of Luke, this galaxy doesn’t exactly have texting or internet, so without seeing him themselves, they’d probably have no idea what he looks like.

Considering all that, it’s not surprising at all to see a lack of recognition on the faces of Mando, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and even Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). All they know — and all they need to know — is that this man is a Jedi and he can protect and train Grogu, completing Mando’s season-long mission.