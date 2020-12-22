‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Cheesy Holiday Appetizer Only Has 5 Ingredients

Whether it’s for a family dinner or a work party, finding delicious appetizers that everyone will love isn’t easy. Luckily, The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has got you covered. She has quite a few ideas for easy, yummy holiday appetizers. And one of the cheesiest only has five ingredients and takes just 10 minutes to prep.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The easy and delicious recipes from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond are ideal for the holidays

As The Food Network notes, Drummond is known for her easy and delicious recipes, which are perfect for the holiday season. One of her most delicious appetizers is Steak and Brie Bites, which are crostini crackers topped with thin slices of seared steak, small wedges of Brie, roasted red pepper, and shaved Parmesan.

She also has a special take on deviled eggs with her recipe for Deviled Bacon and Eggs. This dish will be a huge hit at a Christmas Day brunch or served with holiday cocktails.

Drummond’s idea for Mini Turkey Meatloaves is a modern take on a classic comfort food. Instead of making the dish in a loaf pan, Drummond advises scooping the mixture of ingredients into the greased cups of a mini muffin pan to turn the dish into a fun one-bite appetizer.

We also love the Pioneer Woman’s Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms. The bite-size snack features mushroom caps filled with spicy sausage, Cheddar, and cream cheese. They are a simple and delicious appetizer for any occasion that will be quickly gobbled up.

Ree Drummond loves cheesy recipes

While looking through Drummond’s recipes, fans will quickly discover that she really loves creamy, cheesy goodness. Her recipe for Slow Cooker Fondue works perfectly for those of us without a fondue set. Drummond combines Gruyere and Swiss cheese to make a creamy, melted dipping sauce. You can serve it with veggies, apple slices, and cubes of ciabatta bread.

Another cheesy appetizer recipe from Drummond is her Pimento Cheese Spread. This delicious, slightly smoky, cheesy spread pairs well with crackers. It’s simply a blend of Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream cheese, diced pimentos, Dijon mustard, and adobo sauce.

Drummond’s savory Baked Brie a la Ree is a warm, fragrant wheel of Brie spiced with thyme and rosemary and topped with pine nuts, onion, and fresh herbs for a delicious holiday taste. The TV chef recommends keeping this appetizer low carb and serving it with carrot sticks.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ has another cheesy holiday appetizer that only has five ingredients

If you need to put together a quick, yet delicious holiday appetizer, Drummond’s recipe for Festive Goat Cheese just might be the answer. This recipe produces two logs of goat cheese, one coated in finely chopped pistachios and cranberries and the other with fresh dill.

In just ten minutes – and with just five ingredients – you can add this dish to your holiday repertoire. During her One-Stop Thanksgiving episode on the Food Network in November, Drummond explained that her Festive Goat Cheese is “a super-simple, really delicious munchie to have out” while waiting for your main dish to finish cooking.

She suggests serving it with a champagne cocktail. Drummond also noted that this appetizer works well for both small and large gatherings because it’s easy to scale. It’s also a breeze to make ahead of time. If you prefer, you can customize the dish with whatever you have on hand, like fresh herbs, nuts, or dried fruits.

“The possibilities are endless,” Drummond says.

The Pioneer Woman also has a recipe for a bite-size version of her Festive Goat Cheese called Best Goat Cheese Balls. This one is even easier to make, with just four ingredients.

New episodes of The Pioneer Woman air Saturday mornings on The Food Network.