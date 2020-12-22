The new Coming 2 America trailer has everyone buzzing

While actors have certainly played more than one role in a movie before, Murphy and Hall take this to new heights as they each play four characters in the original film. One of the most memorable scenes of multiplicity is one in which their Zamundan characters visit the barbershop under their apartment to find several bickering old men roasting them, also played by Murphy and Hall. In the comments under the trailer, fans are thrilled to see the barbershop return. User inamen516 commented, “The barber shop scene was funny, I’m excited now!!”

Commenter Quidium found the trailer hilarious, saying, “I laughed for the entire trailer. 22 years of laughter returned in seconds. Oh an endorphine rush.” Several commenters are cautious about whether or not the sequel will hold up to the original, but plenty are hopeful. As Marlon Magdadaro said, “If watching the sequel is wrong, then I don’t wanna be right. Lord!”

Coming 2 America is set to come out in March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, which as Black Geeks of DragonCon so nicely put it, “This movie coming out in 2021 already proves that it will be a better year than 2020.” Let’s hope they’re right.