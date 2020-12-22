The most influential athletes of 2020

Getty Images

James played a huge part in ensuring the voice of the NBA players was unavoidable in their season resuming Bubble in Orlando. He helped to launch the “More Than A Vote” campaign, to increase African-American presence at the polls. James also arranged for the fees to be paid for former felons in the state of Florida so they would be eligible to vote again and added a 50-unit housing hub to his I Promise School in his native Ohio. And oh, by the way, he won his fourth NBA title and first for the Lakers since 2010, an effort he dedicated to Kobe Bryant. For his many efforts, James was named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year.