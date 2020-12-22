The Most Googled Royal of 2020 Certainly Isn’t the Most Popular

It’s that time of year again when everyone wants to know what people searched for the most in the last 12 months. Because 2020 was a year like no other searches like “coronavirus,” “coronavirus symptoms,” and “how to wear a mask” popped up the most in Google search engines. And because it was also a big election year in the U.S. the most Googled person of the year is President-elect Joe Biden.

But what about Britian’s royal family? They also dominated a good amount of news stories in 2020. Here’s the answer to who is the most-searched royal of 2020.

The most Googled royal of 2020 has taken the title before

In a year that was certainly newsworthy for England’s famous family Meghan, Duchess of Sussex became the most Googled royal of 2020. The data was compiled by the Digital PR agency Banc and it may not come as much of a surprise given the fact that she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as seniors and moved from the U.K. to California.

“When the royals are inputted into Google Trends’ calculator the queen only comes in third place, just behind Prince Harry and way behind Meghan Markle,” Banc noted in their study. “The Duchess of Sussex is the member of the family most of us are searching for with a Google Trends score of 18/100. This might sound low, but the queen currently sits on 10/100 and she’s arguably the most famous person on the planet (and the subject of nearly 50,000 news articles a month).”

Meghan Markle was also the most Googled person in 2018, the year she and Prince Harry tied the knot. Yahoo UK named her the most-searched royal in 2019 as well when so many were still trying to learn as much as they could about the American actress who married one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors.

This royal made the list of most-searched U.K. celebrities in 2020

Meghan’s husband also made a 2020 most-searched list. The Metro reported that Prince Harry was the only royal to make the U.K.’s list of top 10 most Googled celebrities.

Harry took the No. 6 spot on the list that included Kanye West, Tom Hanks, Elon Musk, and the stars of the Netflix documentary Tiger King Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

But most searched doesn’t mean most popular as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen their popularity plummet in 2020 following their decision to break from the royal family.

Most popular royal of 2020

So just who is the most popular royal of 2020?

The answer to that question is Queen Elizabeth II. According to a recent YouGov poll, 78% of those surveyed have a positive opinion of the royal family matriarch. The queen also claimed the top spot as the most famous royal. Coming in just behind her is her grandson and future king, Prince William with 73%. William’s wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is the third-most-popular royal with 66% followed by Princess Anne (57%) and Prince Philip (50%).

Prince Charles is sixth with 47% and Prince Harry ranked lower than his father in seventh place with 42%. As for Meghan, she ranked at No. 9 behind Zara Philips and above Sophie, Countess of Wessex with just 40% having a positive opinion of the duchess.