The Marvel fighting game that sadly never saw release

During the spring of 2007, publisher Electronic Arts and its Chicago-based development studio were in the midst of producing a new Marvel fighting game.

The game was titled Marvel: Chaos and was set up to be a 3D brawler featuring several superhero icons. The fighter, which was intended to be an Xbox 360 exclusive, appeared to be an arena fighter. The characters shown off for the game’s roster included Captain America, Juggernaut, and The Hulk. GameSpy posted up an article back in 2007 that featured some comments from EA Chicago’s general manager at the time, Kudo Tsunoda.

“We looked at past comic-based games to find out what was missing and what was needed to successfully translate the intensity, excitement and fiction from comics into fighting games,” Tsunoda stated. “We’re challenging ourselves to make a game that delivers on the Super Hero promises of past top-tier fighting games.”

Sadly, Marvel: Chaos was cancelled due to the development studio behind the game getting dissolved. That depressing decision hits even harder when you learn that studio once worked on the quality Fight Night series.