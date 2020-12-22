‘The Mandalorian’ Picked the Perfect Time to Give Us Baby Yoda’s Name

Disney’s The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows on Disney+. One of the most popular characters is an infant that looks like a young Yoda. The lack of name has caused fans to speculate theories as to what it could be.

“Chapter 13: The Jedi” revealed the baby’s true name to the viewers. Some fans may wonder why the creators chose now to give him a name. This episode was the best time to provide the piece of information because Ahsoka Tano arrives on the scene.

Ahsoka shows up and learns the baby’s name

At the end of November, viewers got to watch the fifth episode of season two of The Mandalorian. There were a couple of things that happened in the episode. One of the biggest events that occurred was the appearance of Ahsoka. She has been a fan-favorite since her debut in The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka is on the planet Corvus and demands that the ruler of the city of Calodan surrender. The fans see the former Jedi Padawan fight her opponents using white lightsabers. It is not long before Mando meets up with her.

Speaking of Baby Yoda, an important reveal of the episode is the child’s name. Fans have either referred to the character as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda.” The latter being because the baby appears to be of the same species as Yoda.

After the main characters encounter Ahsoka, she communicates with the baby. As it turns out, his name is Grogu. Mando informs Ahsoka that he is trying to get Grogu to the Jedi Order and asks her to train him.

Ahsoka’s arrival was a great time to make the reveal

Fans have anticipated Grogu’s name since the character’s introduction. Now, the show finally gives an answer to the mystery. Some viewers may wonder why they chose this episode to reveal the name. According to Comic Book Resources, Ahsoka’s appearance made it the right time.

Dave Filoni, the writer and director of the episode, mentioned that using Ahsoka was the perfect way to communicate the information. One of the reasons is that she understood his history. Grogu’s backstory reveals that he was training as a Jedi. However, he hid when Order 66 occurred.

Ahsoka’s story also is filled with hardships and heartbreak. Just like Grogu, she trained to be a Jedi under the guidance of Jedi masters. Although she declined to rejoin the Jedi Order, she was there to witness Order 66. The former Padawan had to go into hiding once the Galactic Empire rose to power.

“She has such a long history as well. By having her relate the story it also helps the viewer to understand some of her own backstory. This is similar to when Obi-Wan tells Luke about his father’s history,” Filoni stated.

Ahsoka’s compassion was a reason why creators chose her

When Ahsoka gets banished in The Clone Wars, she becomes disillusioned with the Jedi Order. After she reunites with Obi-Wan in a later season, she is furious when he decides to save Palpatine over a planet filled with civilians that need help. Her values put people’s safety as a top priority.

The character displays a level of compassion that makes her the prime candidate to tell Mando and the audience Grogu’s name. Through empathy, she can relate to the child to learn who he is and what he has been through. They likely communicate through memories and experiences.

“Jon told me early on in season one what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the Child,” Filoni explained.