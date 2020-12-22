The iconic singer who was the inspiration behind Sonic

Sonic designers Naoto Ohshima, Yuji Naka, and Hirozaku Yasuhara set out to make Sonic cool. Sega “wanted him to be a ’90s icon, [and] his design was intended to embody the spirit of 1991 with a rebellious streak and a cool attitude.” Because of this, the team took inspiration from two cool people, Michael Jackson and Madonna, as well as future U.S. President Bill Clinton. According to Newsweek, Clinton had a “‘get it done’ attitude which appealed to Sega designers who were attempting to capture American culture in a single character.”

Even so, Michael Jackson’s influence can be seen on Sonic at all times: Sonic’s sneakers were inspired by the color scheme of one of Jackson’s albums. Naoto Oshima said as much in a 2009 interview when he was asked about Sonic’s sneakers, stating, “His shoes were inspired by Michael Jackson’s Bad which contrasted heavily between white and red.”

He went on to add, “I also thought that red went well for a character who can run really fast, when his legs are spinning.”