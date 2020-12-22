The GTA 5 Easter egg you may have missed in RDR2

The Easter Egg is found during the “Geology for Beginners” Stranger mission. Head for a cabin in the hills northwest of Strawberry, where you’ll find an eccentric man in a blue sweater vest named Francis Sinclair. He seems out of place and uses slang words that Arthur hasn’t heard of, like “hooch.” Sinclair needs you to track down ten peculiar rock carvings. He won’t say why he needs them, but he’ll pay handsomely.

Once you locate all ten rock carvings throughout the game world, head to the nearest post office and mail the news to Sinclair. After two days pass in the game, you’ll receive an invitation to return to the cabin. When you arrive, this time you’ll find the door is unlocked. You’ll goes inside to find a wall covered in odd scribblings that seem to reference time travel. Then, a young woman with a baby enters. The baby has the same red hair and birthmark as Francis, and the young woman reveals herself to be his mother. The implication here is that the adult version of Francis was most likely a time traveler.