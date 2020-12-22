The Ghostbusters actor rejected from the cartoon series

As the story goes, Ernie Hudson — the man behind Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 — didn’t sound enough like Winston Zeddemore to the producers of The Real Ghostbusters.

In a 2012 interview with A.V. Club, Hudson went into detail about his career and some of the iconic roles he held over the years. On the topic of Ghostbusters, he finally shed some light on the long-standing urban legend around his Real Ghostbusters rejection, saying, “I went in to read the material, and the guy said, ‘No, no, no, that’s all wrong! When Ernie Hudson did it in the movie…’ And I’m like, ‘Well, wait a minute: I am Ernie Hudson!'”

Hudson mentioned that the spot as animated Winston was his for the taking, but, unbeknownst to him, that wasn’t exactly the case. “They called me about it … and then I never heard anything from them. Then I found out that Arsenio [Hall] was doing it,” Hudson explained. He added, “I was really disappointed because the thought of someone else doing Winston was not something I felt great about.”

The actor then clarified that Hall is a friend of his, and he holds no ill will toward him for taking the gig. He does, however, remain confused over the whole ordeal — especially since the folks behind The Real Ghostbusters went to the trouble of bringing him in to read for the part, telling him that he wasn’t even technically auditioning, and then ghosting him … pun intended.

Nevertheless, Hudson did get to return the role in two other projects: Ghostbusters: The Video Game and the LEGO Dimensions Ghostbusters expansion. Plus, he’ll get another live-action run in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, alongside Bill Murray as Peter Venkman and Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz — further cementing his legacy as the one, true Winston Zeddemore.