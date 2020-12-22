The Gerard Butler disaster movie killing it on Amazon

Though Butler is known for crazy disaster movies that don’t always impress, Greenland has been well-received, boasting a 76 percent, Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many people are applauding the film’s gripping story and depiction of a family in crisis, as the people around them react with either a selfish need to protect themselves, or a selfless desire to help others. Greenland also shows a new, more grounded side of Butler.

One critic, Martin Carr from We Got This Covered, even argues that Greenland “breaks the mold,” and cites the film’s timely subject matter as one of its merits. “It’s hard not to see parallels here between the current global pandemic and an ever increasing sense of paranoia,” writes Carr.

The movie definitely parallels the present state of the world as we deal with the coronavirus, but perhaps viewers find comfort in knowing that through everything we’ve dealt with in 2020, at least we can rest easy knowing that there isn’t an incoming comet threatening to destroy the Earth.

Along with Butler, Baccarin, and Floyd, Greenland features Scott Glenn, Hope Davis, David Denman, Holt McCallany, and Anthony Bachelor, among others. Currently, the film is only available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. But don’t worry – Greenland is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max for streaming sometime in early 2021 (via ).