The first page from The Witcher season 2 script is here

In a tantalizing tease of things to come, the Netflix Queue Twitter page just shared the very first script page of The Witcher season 2. The scene introduces us to a merchant called Colin Coppercloth, his wife Kira, and their daughter Meena. The family travels through a scary forest and arrive in an even creepier, seemingly abandoned village. Unfortunately, their adventures are cut short by a monstrous something, which kills the elder Coppercloths in a nasty manner. The scene leaves the terrified Kira’s fate open, and finishes with the reveal of a grand mansion overlooking the village, a single light burning within.

The Coppercloth family’s tale is already plenty compelling, but the true meat of the scene seems to be Geralt’s voiceover, in which the surly witcher waxes poetic about someone — or some thing — that has been troubling him for quite some time: “You dogged my every footstep. But struck down others I passed on my way. Why? I was meant to end up alone, wasn’t I? So I would finally begin to be afraid?”

It’s a mystery who Geralt is referring to, and how his monologue connects to the Coppercloths’ grim fate. However, Twitter users like @Fredvdp3 have noticed that the scene could be pulling from a Witcher short story called “A Grain of Truth,” which features the cursed man-monster Nivellen. The character is set to make an appearance on The Witcher season 2, played by Game of Thrones’ very own Tormund Giantsbane, Kristofer Hivju. Could it be that the Netflix smash hit’s sophomore season begins with an epic confrontation between Geralt and Nivellen? You’ll find out when The Witcher season 2 drops on Netflix in 2021.