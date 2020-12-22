The fan group finding solace in The Umbrella Academy

In a Reddit thread, fans took a moment to highlight The Umbrella Academy‘s depiction of the Hargreeves, and in particular, its authentic depiction of the natural issues that arise in an adoptive family. In many other TV shows and films that focus on adoption, they usually portray a picturesque experience and “glorify adoption as a beautiful thing,” as user hurrypotta, who made the Reddit post, laments. Another fan, user EarthExile, relates that even for them The Umbrella Academy “is downright theraputic [sic] for adults who remember being miserable kids.”

For these fans, many praised The Umbrella Academy for making them “feel validated” in the imperfection of their own experiences with adoption. Reginald, the man who adopts all the Hargreeves siblings, is definitely not fit to parent. As if to underscore his emotional unavailability, he refers to the children by a number instead of giving them actual names. Just looking at Diego (Castañeda), the experience growing up with Reginald as a father causes him a lot of issues, to say the least. Both Diego and Luther (Hopper), have an intense need to impress Reginald even after he’s gone, and it greatly affects their relationship with one another. Add to that the damage that comes from being raised to be a superhero team, and there’s a lot to work through.