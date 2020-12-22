The dead Star Wars character 30% of fans want back

With 200 votes and 30.4%, Yoda is clearly the character fans miss most. A talented Jedi himself, Yoda is very in tune with the Force, and a great teacher to Luke Skywalker. Yoda dies in Return of the Jedi at 900-plus years of age. One of his last acts in the green flesh is to confirm Luke’s suspicion that the evil Darth Vader in in fact his bio-daddy. He appears a few times later in the series as a Force ghost, and makes one final appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – also in ghostly form — to give Skywalker advice, and oversee the destruction of the shrine on Ahch-To.

The character of Yoda also has a big role in the prequel trilogy as the Jedi Grand Master, as well as in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Aside from Yoda, the only other members of his species to appear in the Star Wars films are Yaddle from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and now Grogu, who is introduced in The Mandalorian. After Yoda, the next most popular character that fans would like to see return is Princess Leia Organa who pulled in 19.8% of the vote, followed closely by twin brother Luke at 19.4% and then by her partner, galactic drifter and Kessel Run enthusiast Han Solo who claimed 15.8% of the vote.

Though Yoda has a continued presence in the earlier films and the expanded universe, fans clearly have a deep love for the character and want to see him alive and well once again. It’s unlikely people will see Yoda in stories set past Return of the Jedi, but there are extensive plans at Disney for new series and movies set all over the timeline, so it’s very possible the character will feature in a future Star Wars story set before his death. Hope springs eternal.