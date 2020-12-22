The convincing Deathly Hallows theory about Dumbledore

At the end of Deathly Hallows, after learning that he must die at Voldemort’s hands in order to defeat his enemy once and for all, Harry walks calmly towards death in the Forbidden Forest, where Voldemort awaits him. Using the Resurrection Stone to summon his deceased loved ones, including his parents, Harry, like one of the story’s three brothers, essentially greets Death like an old friend.

However, instead of simply dying, Harry finds himself in a sort of limbo, and he’s not alone; Dumbledore is waiting for him. After explaining that sacrificing himself has killed the Horcrux that was housed within Harry, Dumbledore tells Harry that he can either move on or return to the real world so that he can finally defeat Voldemort, who no longer has Horcruxes to protect him.

At first glance, it might seem deeply confusing as to why Dumbledore is waiting in this odd, in-between space, as if he’s been there since his own death, but a theory on Reddit could potentially explain everything. Now that Harry has taken possession of the wand, the cloak, and the stone, he has conquered Death itself, and Dumbledore isn’t really the deceased headmaster, but the manifestation of Death itself, greeting Harry like an old friend. Since Harry has come to terms with dying, his vision of death is friendly, serene, and welcoming, taking the form of his beloved mentor.

This theory might not be confirmed, but it definitely makes the final scene with Dumbledore make sense. All of the Harry Potter films, including this scene, are available to rent or buy on major streaming platforms now.