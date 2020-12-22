‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that Zende Forrester (Delon de Matz) might soon find himself in the middle of all the drama between Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and her sister, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, actress Kiara Barnes puts it this way, “Zoe definitely has taken a liking to Zende. She is really intrigued by him, but seeing her sister check the temperate with Zende herself, it irritates her. Zoe and Zende have some unresolved feelings for each other, but they haven’t sat down to talk about them and they haven’t been honest about how they feel. Now, Paris just jumps into an already bumpy situation.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Forrester Gets In The Middle Of Paris And Zoe

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers say that things will get rather uneasy and uncomfortable at the Forrester Christmas Party. Zoe is shocked to see that Paris is there as well.

Kiara continued, “You have to remember they are sisters so they could be arguing about, ‘You wore my shirt!’ and then they don’t talk for the next 24 hours, but here, Zoe feels like Paris is invading her life. Last year, Zoe was invited to the Forresters’ for Christmas, which is a really intimate event, and now her sister just shows up like she’s a part of the family? Zoe is annoyed, but when she finds out Zende invited her, that’s a real sting. Zoe thought she and Zende had a special connection and now he’s pursuing her sister? That is irritating beyond belief.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.